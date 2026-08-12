Zee asks SAT to unblock ₹1,200cr over SEBI order

Zee Entertainment is asking the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to let it access ₹1,200 crore stuck in mutual funds.

This money is locked up because of SEBI's 31 July 2026 order, which has made it tough for Zee to pay for things like film production, salaries, and settling dues.

The tribunal even questioned why SEBI is still blocking the funds during the two-month ban.