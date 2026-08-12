Zee asks SAT to unblock ₹1,200cr over SEBI order
Business
Zee Entertainment is asking the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) to let it access ₹1,200 crore stuck in mutual funds.
This money is locked up because of SEBI's 31 July 2026 order, which has made it tough for Zee to pay for things like film production, salaries, and settling dues.
The tribunal even questioned why SEBI is still blocking the funds during the two-month ban.
SEBI bans Goenka and Chandra
SEBI banned Zee's CEO Punit Goenka and promoter Subhash Chandra from the markets for one year, saying they misused company assets back in 2018 to get loans for their own businesses, without proper approvals.
Zee says this freeze has stalled its big fundraising plans.
For now, SAT hasn't decided; it has given SEBI six weeks to reply and will take up the case again.