Zee Entertainment and Puneet Goenka seek ₹3,143cr amid SEBI ban
Zee Entertainment and its CEO, Puneet Goenka, are waiting to hear if they will get a break from SEBI's recent ban that keeps them out of the securities market.
They have asked for permission to raise ₹3,143 crore through a preferential warrant issue to Sunbright Mauritius Investments while the case is still up in the air.
SEBI alleges Goenka UBO, Zee denies
SEBI pushed back, saying any fundraising now would go against the ban and claiming Goenka is the ultimate beneficial owner of Sunbright Mauritius Investments.
They also accused Zee of using company assets as collateral for loans linked to its promoters without proper approval.
Zee has denied all wrongdoing, insisting there was no fraud and that key documents were used without authorization.
Now, everyone is waiting for SAT's call on what happens next.