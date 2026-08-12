Zee Entertainment and Puneet Goenka seek ₹3,143cr amid SEBI ban

SEBI pushed back, saying any fundraising now would go against the ban and claiming Goenka is the ultimate beneficial owner of Sunbright Mauritius Investments.

They also accused Zee of using company assets as collateral for loans linked to its promoters without proper approval.

Zee has denied all wrongdoing, insisting there was no fraud and that key documents were used without authorization.

Now, everyone is waiting for SAT's call on what happens next.