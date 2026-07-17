Zee Entertainment plans to sell 49% stake in music division

Currently, ZEEL has a cash balance of around ₹3,000 crore. The company's current market capitalization is just over ₹10,000 crore.

Earlier this month, the board of ZEEL had approved issuing warrants to promoters on a preferential basis to raise up to ₹3,143.5 crore.

However, this move is still pending shareholder approval after a similar attempt last year failed due to insufficient votes from shareholders.