Zee Entertainment plans to sell 49% stake in music division
What's the story
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is considering selling a 49% stake in its music division, Zee Music. The move is aimed at bolstering the company's cash reserves, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18. If the plan goes ahead, Zee Music will become a separate subsidiary under ZEEL's umbrella. The official announcement about this move is expected to be made at the company's next board meeting, although an exact date has not been confirmed yet.
Information
Target valuation of ₹6,000 crore for Zee Music
ZEEL is targeting a valuation of around ₹6,000 crore for Zee Music. The company hopes to attract a number of strategic and private equity (PE) investors for the proposed stake sale.
Financial standing
Current cash balance and market capitalization
Currently, ZEEL has a cash balance of around ₹3,000 crore. The company's current market capitalization is just over ₹10,000 crore.
Earlier this month, the board of ZEEL had approved issuing warrants to promoters on a preferential basis to raise up to ₹3,143.5 crore.
However, this move is still pending shareholder approval after a similar attempt last year failed due to insufficient votes from shareholders.