Zee Entertainment secures 'Serie A' rights across South Asia
Zee Entertainment just scored the exclusive rights to stream and broadcast Italy's Serie A for the next five years across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and the Maldives.
Starting August 22, you can catch all the action (including Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana) on Zee 5 and Unite8 Sports channels.
'Serie A' joins Zee's football roster
This makes Serie A the third big football league on Zee's roster after FIFA properties and the Bundesliga.
Bavesh Janavlekar, Chief Business Officer - Unite8 Sports, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. shared that bringing in iconic clubs like AC Milan and Juventus will make Zee's football content even more exciting.
Brand Finance's Ajimon Francis, Managing Director at Brand Finance, added that this move helps keep FIFA subscribers tuned in with continuity.