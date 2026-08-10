Zee, Punit Goenka challenge SEBI's market ban

On July 31, SEBI had barred ZEEL from accessing the securities market for two months. Meanwhile, Goenka and promoter Subhash Chandra were restrained from accessing it for 12 months each.

The regulator also imposed monetary penalties of ₹30 lakh on ZEEL, ₹58 lakh on Goenka, and ₹60 lakh on Chandra.

The total penalties of ₹1.48 crore were to be paid within 45 days.