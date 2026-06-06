Zee Entertainment board to consider fundraising proposal next week

Decision authority

Board has discretion to decide on terms and conditions

ZEEL has clarified that the Board will have the discretion to decide on the terms and conditions of this proposed fund raising. This decision will be in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other relevant laws. The company also said that any such move would need necessary approvals from its members as well as regulatory/statutory approvals.