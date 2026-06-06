Zee Entertainment board to consider fundraising proposal next week
What's the story
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on June 10, 2026. The main agenda for the meeting is to discuss a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other securities convertible into equity shares. The company said the proposal could be considered in one or more tranches through various permissible modes such as private placement or preferential issue.
Decision authority
Board has discretion to decide on terms and conditions
ZEEL has clarified that the Board will have the discretion to decide on the terms and conditions of this proposed fund raising. This decision will be in accordance with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and other relevant laws. The company also said that any such move would need necessary approvals from its members as well as regulatory/statutory approvals.
Trading halt
Trading window closed until June 12
In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and its own Code of Conduct, ZEEL has announced an immediate closure of the trading window for its securities. The window will remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board meeting on June 10. This is a precautionary measure to prevent insider trading ahead of potential market-sensitive decisions.