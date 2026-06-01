ZEEL jumps amid talks for 2026 FIFA Indian media rights
Business
Zee Entertainment's stock has been on a roll, jumping 20% over the past five days and hitting a nearly six-month high of ₹99.44.
This boost is tied to ZEEL's ongoing talks with FIFA for the Indian media rights to the 2026 World Cup, which could be a game-changer for its sports lineup.
JioStar exit leaves ZEEL frontrunner
With JioStar dropping out of the FIFA media rights race, ZEEL is seen as a frontrunner for the deal.
The company plans to launch four new sports channels under its Unite8 brand in both Hindi and English, aiming to expand its presence in sports broadcasting.
Still, despite this momentum, ZEEL shares are down over 48% over three years, and it reported a net loss last quarter, so it's not all smooth sailing yet.