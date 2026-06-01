ZEEL jumps amid talks for 2026 FIFA Indian media rights

JioStar exit leaves ZEEL frontrunner

With JioStar dropping out of the FIFA media rights race, ZEEL is seen as a frontrunner for the deal.

The company plans to launch four new sports channels under its Unite8 brand in both Hindi and English, aiming to expand its presence in sports broadcasting.

Still, despite this momentum, ZEEL shares are down over 48% over three years, and it reported a net loss last quarter, so it's not all smooth sailing yet.