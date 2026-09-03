ZEISS opens 1st innovation hub outside Germany at IIT Madras
ZEISS, the German optics giant, just set up its first innovation hub outside Germany at IIT Madras Research Park in Chennai.
The idea? Team up with Indian researchers and startups to work on cool, early-stage tech: think frugal engineering, robotics, optics for tough environments, and fluid dynamics.
The goal is to spark innovations that could make a difference worldwide.
ZEISS Chennai hub separate from Bengaluru
This new Chennai hub is separate from ZEISS's Bengaluru setup (which handles medical tech and manufacturing). It's starting small with four or five team members but plans to grow as projects take off.
ZEISS President and CEO Andreas Pecher says it's focused on tech that'll matter over the next decade and wants to tackle local challenges with solutions that can go global.
For now, though, semiconductor equipment research and development isn't on its India roadmap.