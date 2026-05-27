Zen Technologies shares jump nearly 4% after ISBS India launch
Zen Technologies's stock got a nearly 4% boost today after it rolled out its new Integrated Smart Border Suite (ISBS), an AI-powered security system designed to help protect India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
The launch fits right in with the government's push for "Smart Border" using advanced tech.
ISBS uses AI to secure borders
ISBS isn't just about cameras: it uses AI to spot and stop drones, supports both vehicle-mounted and portable setups, and even features unmanned ground vehicles for scouting.
There are interceptor drones to take down threats, remote-controlled weapon stations with thermal imaging for all-weather surveillance, and tools designed to tackle infiltration, drone smuggling, and hybrid warfare.
It's a big step toward homegrown smart security at the borders.