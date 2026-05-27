Zen Technologies shares jump nearly 4% after ISBS India launch

ISBS uses AI to secure borders

ISBS isn't just about cameras: it uses AI to spot and stop drones, supports both vehicle-mounted and portable setups, and even features unmanned ground vehicles for scouting.

There are interceptor drones to take down threats, remote-controlled weapon stations with thermal imaging for all-weather surveillance, and tools designed to tackle infiltration, drone smuggling, and hybrid warfare.

It's a big step toward homegrown smart security at the borders.