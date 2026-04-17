Zen Technologies shares rise after Indian arms manufacturing license
Business
Zen Technologies just got a big boost: its shares shot up over 7% after landing a fresh arms manufacturing license from the Indian government.
This approval lets them make important defense gear like cannons used for air defense, naval missions, and stopping drones.
The announcement pushed its stock to an intraday high of ₹1,642.80 before settling at ₹1,628.
Zen Technologies backs IDDM, investors confident
The company says this move is a big step for India's indigenous defense manufacturing ecosystem under the IDDM framework and aims to offer India-centric, cost-effective air defense solutions as global conflicts and drone threats rise.
Investors seem to agree: the stock has climbed more than 14% in the past month, showing strong confidence in Zen's direction.