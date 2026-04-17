Zen Technologies shares rise after Indian arms manufacturing license Business Apr 17, 2026

Zen Technologies just got a big boost: its shares shot up over 7% after landing a fresh arms manufacturing license from the Indian government.

This approval lets them make important defense gear like cannons used for air defense, naval missions, and stopping drones.

The announcement pushed its stock to an intraday high of ₹1,642.80 before settling at ₹1,628.