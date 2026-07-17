Zepto launches ₹99/month Club membership with cashback, priority delivery perks
What's the story
Zepto, the popular quick-commerce platform, has launched an invite-only paid membership program called Zepto Club. The new offering comes at an introductory price of ₹99 per month and promises a host of benefits like cashback, priority delivery, and exclusive discounts. The launch marks Zepto's return to the subscription game after discontinuing its previous loyalty programs - Pass and Daily.
Membership perks
Members will get unlimited free delivery on orders above ₹99
Zepto Club members will enjoy a 5% cashback on every order in the form of Z-Coins.
The membership also offers unlimited free delivery on orders above ₹99, priority packing and delivery, priority customer support, and early access to select deals and products.
This move comes as more players in the quick-commerce space are looking to differentiate their offerings beyond speed and assortment.
Subscription evolution
Third attempt at building a subscription business
Zepto Club is the company's third attempt at building a subscription business.
The first was Zepto Pass, which offered free deliveries and discounts to drive repeat purchases.
It was later replaced by Zepto Daily, an aggressively priced membership program that was discontinued as part of a consumer offering refresh.
Unlike its predecessors, Club adds cashback, priority fulfillment, and priority customer support to the mix.
Strategic shift
Zepto's premium grocery push
The launch of Zepto Club also fits into the company's larger strategy to move beyond its traditional value-led positioning.
As reported by Moneycontrol, Zepto is gearing up to launch Select, a dedicated premium grocery section with imported and gourmet products.
The move comes as premium grocery becomes the new quick-commerce battleground after Bengaluru-based FirstClub pioneered the concept with a membership-led model.
Market response
Response to competitor offerings
Zepto Club is a direct response to competitors like Swiggy Black, especially with its cashback rewards.
The new program replaces Zepto Pass and Zepto Daily, aiming to make shopping smoother and more rewarding for users.
As competition from Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket and Amazon Now heats up, companies are increasingly looking at innovative ways to improve customer retention beyond discounts and faster deliveries.