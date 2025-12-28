Zepto quietly files for ₹11,000cr IPO—wants to take on Zomato and Swiggy

What does Zepto actually do?

Started in 2020 by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries to your door in just 10 minutes using over 900 dark stores across major Indian cities.

Backed by $1.8 billion in funding (including $450 million from CalPERS this October), Zepto is now valued at $7 billion and clocked $3 billion in gross sales recently.