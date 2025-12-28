Zepto quietly files for ₹11,000cr IPO—wants to take on Zomato and Swiggy
Zepto, the quick grocery delivery startup, has filed confidential papers with SEBI to raise ₹11,000 crore in its upcoming IPO.
The company is targeting a stock market debut in the July-September quarter of 2026, setting the stage for a showdown with big names like Zomato and Swiggy.
What does Zepto actually do?
Started in 2020 by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto delivers groceries to your door in just 10 minutes using over 900 dark stores across major Indian cities.
Backed by $1.8 billion in funding (including $450 million from CalPERS this October), Zepto is now valued at $7 billion and clocked $3 billion in gross sales recently.
Why go confidential—and what's next?
By filing confidentially, Zepto can tweak its IPO plans based on SEBI's feedback before going public.
With Zomato and Swiggy already listed, Zepto's move ramps up competition—and could shake up how India shops for groceries online.