Zepto readies IPO after 210 million Q4 orders, highlights net receivables
Zepto is getting ready to go public and is showing off some big numbers: 210 million orders in just the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.
That's almost double Swiggy Instamart, though Blinkit still leads with 273.9 million orders.
Zepto calculates its revenue a bit differently from the others, focusing on its net receivables value, which includes the value of goods sold after discounts along with user fees, subscription income, and advertising revenue.
Zepto posts ₹1,248cr adjusted EBITDA loss
Even with all those orders, Zepto reported a ₹1,248 crore adjusted EBITDA loss in the March quarter (while Blinkit made a small profit and Swiggy Instamart also saw losses).
The company says its plan is to scale up even more and lean into advertising to eventually turn things around.
Despite current losses, Zepto is betting that growth will bring profits, and hopes investors are ready to believe in that story.