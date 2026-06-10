Zepto readies IPO after 210 million Q4 orders, highlights net receivables Business Jun 10, 2026

Zepto is getting ready to go public and is showing off some big numbers: 210 million orders in just the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

That's almost double Swiggy Instamart, though Blinkit still leads with 273.9 million orders.

Zepto calculates its revenue a bit differently from the others, focusing on its net receivables value, which includes the value of goods sold after discounts along with user fees, subscription income, and advertising revenue.