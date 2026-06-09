Zepto founders face ED scrutiny over foreign investments

Compliance

Founders appeared before ED on multiple occasions

According to Zepto's updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI, Vohra appeared before the ED on April 17 and April 22. Meanwhile, Palicha appeared on April 20 and May 15. The founders have since provided all requested documents including information about the holding structure, Singapore-to-India scheme of amalgamation, business agreements, and invoices. As per Zepto's filing: "The Company and its founders have not received any further communication in relation to the aforementioned summons."