Zepto may slash IPO valuation amid investor concerns

Zepto plans to raise up to $850 million through its IPO and is still in talks with potential investors.

The final valuation, issue size, and launch date are yet to be finalized.

In the unlisted market, Zepto shares trade at around ₹39 each, valuing the company at about ₹49,200 crore ($5.1 billion).

This represents a 33% decline from its March level.