Zepto selects 8 start-ups for 'Zepto-Nova' program: What is it?

Zepto has announced the first batch of eight start-ups selected under its innovation initiative, Zepto Nova. The program has been launched in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It aims to help promising Indian start-ups scale by offering market access, discoverability, and logistics support through Zepto's hyperlocal quick-commerce network.

Selection process Zepto Nova's inaugural edition received 49 applications The first edition of Zepto Nova received 49 applications from across India, with 25 start-ups making it to the final pitch round. After a two-day evaluation process, eight start-ups were chosen for onboarding. The batch covers sectors such as food and beverages, sustainable energy, toys and learning, and consumer brands. The chosen start-ups include Milleto Nutto, Aloe Ecell, Flavours of Calicut, Thy Chocolate, No Cap Foods, Nesta Toys, Watch Out, and Makerverse.

Diversity Women-led start-ups in Zepto Nova Several of the selected start-ups are women-led and also first-generation ventures, showcasing the depth and diversity of India's start-up ecosystem. Aloe Ecell is working on an aloe vera-based battery, Flavours of Calicut is building a national Keralite snack brand, and Thy Chocolate focuses on artisanal bean-to-bar chocolates. Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary at DPIIT emphasized the importance of such initiatives in showcasing India's mature start-up ecosystem.

