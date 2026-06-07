Zepto to file IPO papers next week, seeks $1B

Financial growth

Zepto's quarterly net order value nearing $1 billion mark

Zepto is also close to achieving a quarterly net order value (NOV) of nearly $1 billion. The NOV, a key operating metric for quick commerce companies, indicates the value of orders after accounting for cancellations, returns, and discounts. The company has almost doubled its quarterly NOV from about $500 million in late 2025 to nearly $1 billion now.