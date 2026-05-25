Zepto to file IPO publicly in June may raise $1B
Zepto, the app promising groceries at your door in just 10 minutes, is reportedly set to file publicly in first-half-of-June for an IPO that may raise up to $1 billion as soon as July 2026.
Investor roadshows kick off later next month, and if all goes well, shares could start trading by July.
The money raised, both from new shares and some early backers cashing out, will help Zepto grow even faster.
Zepto hit $7B valuation last October
After hitting a $7 billion valuation last October, Zepto is holding its own against giants like Amazon India, Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket in the rapid-delivery race.
The company quietly filed for its IPO late last year and got regulatory feedback earlier this month.
Major names like Axis Capital and Goldman Sachs are helping steer the process.