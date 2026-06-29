Zerodha will soon offer investment banking services in India

Strategic expansion

What did Zerodha say?

Confirming the development, a Zerodha spokesperson told Business Standard, "We have filed application for the merchant banking (category 1) license with Sebi. We will be able to share more about our business plans once we receive the license." Once approved, this license would allow Zerodha to manage initial public offerings (IPOs), advise companies on fundraising strategies, and provide a wider range of corporate finance and issue-management services.