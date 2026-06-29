Zerodha will soon offer investment banking services in India
What's the story
Zerodha, India's leading discount broking platform, is gearing up to foray into the investment banking sector. The move marks a major expansion of its financial services portfolio. The Bengaluru-based company has applied for a Category-I merchant banking license with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The application was filed in April and is currently awaiting regulatory approval.
Strategic expansion
What did Zerodha say?
Confirming the development, a Zerodha spokesperson told Business Standard, "We have filed application for the merchant banking (category 1) license with Sebi. We will be able to share more about our business plans once we receive the license." Once approved, this license would allow Zerodha to manage initial public offerings (IPOs), advise companies on fundraising strategies, and provide a wider range of corporate finance and issue-management services.
Market impact
Entry into investment banking could intensify competition
Zerodha's entry into merchant banking will pit it against established players such as JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, and ICICI Securities. The move comes at a time when India's IPO market is witnessing strong momentum with several venture-backed start-ups and new-age tech companies looking to tap public markets in the coming years. This could intensify competition for public market mandates especially among tech-led and digitally native companies.
Business expansion
Broader strategy to diversify financial services offerings
The move into investment banking comes after Zerodha's attempts to expand its consumer financial products ecosystem. The company recently launched fixed deposit (FD) investments on its Coin platform, letting users invest in partner-bank FD schemes and track them from a single dashboard. This is part of Zerodha's broader strategy to diversify beyond its core stockbroking business into mutual funds through Coin, asset management, lending, start-up investments via Rainmatter, and international investing.