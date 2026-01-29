Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath leads $2.7 million follow-on for Biopeak

Founded in 2025 by Rishi Pardal and Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak runs clinics offering personalized longevity care. They use advanced diagnostics—think MRI, CT scans, genomics—and AI to build custom health plans with plenty of specialist support.

What's next?

With this fresh funding, Biopeak wants to open more clinics (aiming for 10-12), boost their AI-powered diagnostics, and grow their team.

They're also gearing up to launch a second clinic in Bengaluru as they keep expanding their reach and services.