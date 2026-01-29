Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath leads $2.7 million follow-on for Biopeak
Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha's co-founder, just led a $2.7 million funding round for Biopeak—a Bengaluru healthtech startup—through his VC firm NKSquared.
This isn't his first bet on Biopeak; he previously invested $1.43 million in August 2024, and later rounds involved investors such as Claypond Capital and Accel's Prashanth Prakash.
What does Biopeak do?
Founded in 2025 by Rishi Pardal and Shiva Subramanian, Biopeak runs clinics offering personalized longevity care.
They use advanced diagnostics—think MRI, CT scans, genomics—and AI to build custom health plans with plenty of specialist support.
What's next?
With this fresh funding, Biopeak wants to open more clinics (aiming for 10-12), boost their AI-powered diagnostics, and grow their team.
They're also gearing up to launch a second clinic in Bengaluru as they keep expanding their reach and services.