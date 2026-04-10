Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath: GDP fails welfare in AI era
Business
Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is challenging how we measure economic progress, saying GDP just doesn't fit our AI and tech-driven world anymore.
He points out that GDP was originally meant to track welfare back in the 1930s, but now it often misses what really matters, especially as automation and digital services change the game.
Nithin Kamath urges new progress measures
Kamath highlights how things like pollution or rising health care costs can actually boost GDP numbers, even if they're bad for people's lives.
He also notes that unpaid work at home or shifts in what we buy don't get counted properly.
Echoing voices like Antonio Guterres, he's calling for new ways to measure progress, not just raw production.