Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath: GDP fails welfare in AI era Business Apr 10, 2026

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is challenging how we measure economic progress, saying GDP just doesn't fit our AI and tech-driven world anymore.

He points out that GDP was originally meant to track welfare back in the 1930s, but now it often misses what really matters, especially as automation and digital services change the game.