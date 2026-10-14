Zerodha Fund House launches ETF for India's top 10 banks
Zerodha Fund House just dropped a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that lets you invest in India's 10 biggest public and private banks, all in one go.
The new fund offer (NFO) runs from October 12 to October 26, and you can start with as little as ₹1,000.
With this ETF, you're basically covering about 89% of the free-float market value of India's 41 listed banks.
NFO subscription via Coin or MyCAMS
The ETF spreads your investment across these top banks based on their size, so you get instant diversification without picking individual stocks.
You can join the NFO through Coin by Zerodha or MyCAMS, and after that, trade ETF units on any stock exchange using your demat account.
If you're looking for an easy way to add banking exposure to your portfolio, this could be worth checking out; just remember to look into how it might affect your taxes.