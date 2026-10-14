Zerodha Fund House launches ETF for India's top 10 banks

Zerodha Fund House just dropped a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) that lets you invest in India's 10 biggest public and private banks, all in one go.

The new fund offer (NFO) runs from October 12 to October 26, and you can start with as little as ₹1,000.

With this ETF, you're basically covering about 89% of the free-float market value of India's 41 listed banks.