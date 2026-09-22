Zerodha Fund House launches ETF tracking Nifty Next 100 Index
Business
Zerodha Fund House just rolled out a new ETF that tracks the Nifty Next 100 Index, giving investors a fresh way to go beyond the usual Nifty 50 picks.
The new fund offer is open from September 21 to October 5, and once it's listed, you can buy or sell units right from your demat account during market hours.
Nifty Next 100 5 year 14.97%
This index mixes large-cap (65%) and mid-cap (35%) stocks from the Nifty Next 50 and the top 50 stocks of the Nifty Midcap 150 lists.
It's pretty diversified: think financial services, capital goods, and healthcare among its largest sector allocations.
Over the past five years, it's delivered a 14.97% annual return on average, but keep in mind that actual ETF returns might vary a bit due to tracking errors and costs.