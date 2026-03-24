Zerodha launches fund tracking Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 index
Zerodha Fund House launched an open-ended equity index scheme that tracks the Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index TRI, an equity index scheme that tracks 400 companies — comprising 150 mid-cap and 250 small-cap companies — while maintaining a 50:50 allocation (by weight) between mid-cap and small-cap stocks.
It's designed for anyone looking to diversify beyond the usual big names, since it skips the top 100 large-caps entirely.
Fund comes with 'very high' risk tag
This fund keeps things balanced with a 50-50 split between mid- and small-cap stocks, rebalancing regularly so you don't have to worry about drifting allocations.
You can start investing with as little as ₹100 during the launch period (units priced at ₹10), but heads up, it comes with a "very high" risk tag.
That means bigger ups and downs, so it's best suited for folks aiming for long-term growth who are okay riding out market swings.