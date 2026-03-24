Zerodha launches fund tracking Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 index

Fund comes with 'very high' risk tag

This fund keeps things balanced with a 50-50 split between mid- and small-cap stocks, rebalancing regularly so you don't have to worry about drifting allocations.

You can start investing with as little as ₹100 during the launch period (units priced at ₹10), but heads up, it comes with a "very high" risk tag.

That means bigger ups and downs, so it's best suited for folks aiming for long-term growth who are okay riding out market swings.