ZeroDrift secures $10 million seed to keep AI compliant

Detects and rewrites noncompliant content

ZeroDrift's tech spots messages that could break compliance standards like SOC 2 or GDPR, then rewrites them using smart programs and large language models. This makes AI responses faster and more reliable.

While they see chatbots as the most obvious use case, the platform now helps all kinds of automated systems create content safely.

CEO Kumesh Aroomoogan says demand is strong. The funding round wrapped up in just three weeks and was oversubscribed three times over.