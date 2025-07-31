Zetwerk founders invest ₹600 crore ahead of IPO
Zetwerk's founders, Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, are putting in ₹600 crore of their own money to grow their stake in the company by 2%.
They're taking on personal debt for this move, which is all part of gearing up for Zetwerk's IPO expected in late FY26 or early FY27.
Zetwerk's journey so far
This kind of founder buy-in is becoming more common as startups head toward public listings—though it's a different approach from others like Lenskart and InMobi, who went for stake buybacks.
Zetwerk, launched in 2018, now runs over 10 factories worldwide with global manufacturing partners.
Even with a big jump in revenue last year (up 26% to ₹14,436 crore), losses also grew.
The team says they're focusing on getting more productive and profitable as they look ahead to going public.