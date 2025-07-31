Zetwerk founders invest ₹600 crore ahead of IPO

Zetwerk's journey so far

This kind of founder buy-in is becoming more common as startups head toward public listings—though it's a different approach from others like Lenskart and InMobi, who went for stake buybacks.

Zetwerk, launched in 2018, now runs over 10 factories worldwide with global manufacturing partners.

Even with a big jump in revenue last year (up 26% to ₹14,436 crore), losses also grew.

The team says they're focusing on getting more productive and profitable as they look ahead to going public.