Get up to ₹3,000 cashback on Bajaj Finance business loans
Bajaj Finance is rolling out its Loan Utsav campaign from July 1-31, 2025, making it easier for Indian entrepreneurs to get unsecured business loans up to ₹80 lakh—no collateral needed.
If you're quick and apply through the Bajaj Finserv App, you could be among the first 200 to snag up to ₹3,000 cashback and some handy brand vouchers.
How to apply for a business loan
You can borrow anywhere from ₹2 lakh to ₹80 lakh with approvals usually in just 48 hours.
Repayment terms are super flexible (12-96 months), so you can pick what fits your business best.
The whole process stays digital—just apply on the app and set up a Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days.
This campaign is all about helping small businesses grow without getting stuck on paperwork or waiting forever for funds.