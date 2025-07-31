Get up to ₹3,000 cashback on Bajaj Finance business loans

How to apply for a business loan

You can borrow anywhere from ₹2 lakh to ₹80 lakh with approvals usually in just 48 hours.

Repayment terms are super flexible (12-96 months), so you can pick what fits your business best.

The whole process stays digital—just apply on the app and set up a Bajaj Pay Wallet within 90 days.

This campaign is all about helping small businesses grow without getting stuck on paperwork or waiting forever for funds.