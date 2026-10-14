Zetwerk secures ₹2,251.23 cr from 99 anchor investors including BlackRock
Zetwerk just locked in ₹2,251.23 crore from 99 anchor investors, including heavyweights like BlackRock, Capital Group, SBI Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund, ahead of its IPO on October 15.
Shares were snapped up at ₹151 each, the top end of Zetwerk's price band.
Zetwerk heads into ₹5,012 cr IPO
Indian mutual funds led the way, picking up nearly half of all anchor shares. Life insurers joined in too.
Zetwerk is heading into a ₹5,012 crore IPO after clocking a strong nearly 40% revenue jump to ₹15,913 crore in FY26, though losses also grew due to restructuring and shutting down some operations.
Co-founder Amrit Acharya says these moves are due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments following a restructuring of the company's capital and an increase in founders' ownership, along with charges linked to its discontinued civil infrastructure business.