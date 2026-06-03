Zhang Yiming becomes Asia's 2nd-richest after ByteDance valuation surge

TikTok US transfer boosts Zhang Yiming

ByteDance pulled this off even while facing US regulatory hurdles.

Earlier this year, they transferred part of TikTok's US business to an Oracle-led group, which actually boosted investor confidence and added more than $24 billion to Zhang's fortune.

Meanwhile, Ambani is now third in Asia with $86.9 billion, and Gautam Adani holds the top spot at $117.4 billion.

Plus, ByteDance is discussing expenditures of as much as $70 billion into AI this year, so Zhang might not be done climbing yet.