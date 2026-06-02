Zhipu AI plans STAR Market IPO offering 2% to 8% Business Jun 02, 2026

Zhipu AI, one of China's leading AI companies, just announced plans to go public on Shanghai's STAR Market.

It is offering 2% to 8% of its shares (that is between 9.1 and 38.8 million shares), hoping to catch the wave of excitement around tech stocks in China.