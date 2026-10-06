Zimbabwe explores India's UPI for nationwide real time money transfers
Business
Zimbabwe is exploring the use of India's UPI technology for real-time money transfers across the country.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is discussing with NPCI International, aiming to connect banks, mobile-money operators, fintechs, and other payment providers so people can send and receive money instantly, no more waiting around.
John Mushayavanhu says faster, cheaper payments
The new system should make sending money quicker and cut down on fees: something Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu says will help everyday transactions and boost the local economy.