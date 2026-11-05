Zipline raises $1.5B, valued at $21.5B, partners with Walmart
Business
Zipline, known for its drone delivery technology, just reached a $21.5 billion valuation after raising $1.5 billion in fresh funding.
This big boost comes as the company teams up with Walmart to launch 300 new drone delivery sites across the US up from just 21 before.
Zipline funding to boost manufacturing
The Walmart partnership is a game-changer, letting Zipline reach way more customers and meet growing demand for fast, on-demand deliveries.
Founded in 2014 (they started by delivering blood in Rwanda!), Zipline now operates in countries like the US and Japan, delivering everything from medicines to everyday goods.
The new funding will help them ramp up manufacturing and hire more people as they expand their reach even further.