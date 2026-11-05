Zoho Analytics targets nearly 20% annual growth courting enterprise clients

Since launching as Zoho Reports in 2009, the platform has grown from a basic tool to one used by more than 100,000 businesses.

Now, Zoho is shifting away from mostly serving small companies: in 2024, more than 70% of its standalone customers were small businesses, and today it is around 50-55%.

Director Clarence Rozario says the goal is clear: Zoho is planning to double both customer base and revenue in 5-7 years by meeting the complex needs of larger organizations.