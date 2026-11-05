Zoho Analytics targets nearly 20% annual growth courting enterprise clients
Business
Zoho Analytics is stepping up its game, targeting nearly 20% annually in customers by focusing on bigger enterprise clients.
With new AI-powered features, Zoho wants to stand out against heavyweights like Microsoft Power BI and Salesforce Tableau.
Zoho to double customers and revenue
Since launching as Zoho Reports in 2009, the platform has grown from a basic tool to one used by more than 100,000 businesses.
Now, Zoho is shifting away from mostly serving small companies: in 2024, more than 70% of its standalone customers were small businesses, and today it is around 50-55%.
Director Clarence Rozario says the goal is clear: Zoho is planning to double both customer base and revenue in 5-7 years by meeting the complex needs of larger organizations.