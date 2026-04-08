Zoho becomes India's 1st bootstrapped startup hitting ₹12,000cr in FY25
Business
Zoho just made history as India's first bootstrapped startup to hit over ₹12,000 crore in revenue for fiscal 2025.
The company nearly doubled its revenue in three years, growing 17.8% from last year alone.
Despite this big leap, profits declined slightly to ₹3,191 crore because of higher spending on things like employee benefits and advertising.
Zoho products contribute 96% revenue
Almost all of Zoho's revenue came from its main products (ManageEngine and Zoho Suite), which together made up 96% of total revenue.
North America led the way as Zoho's top market with 41% of sales, followed by Asia at 30%.
During this growth spurt, founder Sridhar Vembu moved into a new role as chief scientist while Shailesh Kumar Davey stepped up as group CEO.