Zoho becomes India's 1st bootstrapped startup hitting ₹12,000cr in FY25

Zoho products contribute 96% revenue

Almost all of Zoho's revenue came from its main products (ManageEngine and Zoho Suite), which together made up 96% of total revenue.

North America led the way as Zoho's top market with 41% of sales, followed by Asia at 30%.

During this growth spurt, founder Sridhar Vembu moved into a new role as chief scientist while Shailesh Kumar Davey stepped up as group CEO.