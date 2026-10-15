Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu vows no layoffs, backs retraining
Business
While many tech companies are letting people go, Zoho is choosing a different path.
Zoho chief Sridhar Vembu says the company won't cut jobs, even though competitors like Airtable have made big layoffs after Bending Spoons acquired it for $1.28 billion in August 2026.
Instead, Zoho is sticking with its team and focusing on retraining and smarter spending.
Zoho pauses salary hikes this year
Zoho has paused salary hikes this year due to financial pressures, but Vembu insists it's committed to long-term growth and job stability.
The company believes that by 2030, its employee-first approach will really pay off, showing that you can adapt to tough times without leaving your people behind.