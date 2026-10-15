Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu retrains staff to avoid AI layoffs
Business
When asked about recent tech layoffs linked to artificial intelligence (AI), Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu took a different approach: instead of letting people go, he said Zoho is retraining its team for new roles in product development and customer support.
The goal? Keep jobs safe while still taking advantage of what AI can do.
Zoho skips annual raises this year
With rising costs from AI and servers, Zoho is skipping its usual annual raises this year.
To stay financially healthy, Zoho had not increased its employee count for 18 months and trimming marketing expenses.
Vembu said he is focused on long-term growth, up to 2030, by investing in his employees so they can adapt as the software industry keeps changing with AI.