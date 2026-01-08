The ruling was made in January 2025 but has only come to light now

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to deposit $1.7B bond in divorce case

Sridhar Vembu, the tech billionaire and co-founder of software products company Zoho Corporation, has been ordered by a California court to post a bond of $1.7 billion in his ongoing divorce proceedings. The court also appointed a receiver over several US-based Zoho entities and his personal assets to protect the rights of his estranged wife Pramila Srinivasan. The ruling was made in January 2025 but has only come to light now, as per the News Minute.