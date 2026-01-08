Zoho's Sridhar Vembu to deposit $1.7B bond in divorce case
What's the story
Sridhar Vembu, the tech billionaire and co-founder of software products company Zoho Corporation, has been ordered by a California court to post a bond of $1.7 billion in his ongoing divorce proceedings. The court also appointed a receiver over several US-based Zoho entities and his personal assets to protect the rights of his estranged wife Pramila Srinivasan. The ruling was made in January 2025 but has only come to light now, as per the News Minute.
Allegations
Court accuses Vembu of disregarding community assets
The court's order accused Vembu of ignoring his estranged wife's interests in community assets and acting "without regard for the law." It also noted that Zoho Corporation, T&V Holdings, Inc., ZCPL and related entities would act at Vembu's direction to further his interest and prejudice his wife's interests. Community assets are those acquired during marriage and must be equally divided unless otherwise agreed upon in writing.
Divorce details
Vembu's divorce and asset transfer transaction
Vembu moved to India in late 2019 and filed for divorce in 2021. The January 2025 order was passed after Pramila's ex-parte application filed in November 2024. She sought the court's intervention to stop a transaction that would allegedly transfer a revenue-generating "community asset" in the US to a third party. The disputed transaction involved transferring US-based Zoho Corporation's business, considered a community asset, to an entity owned by Tony Thomas, Vembu's long-time associate.