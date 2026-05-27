Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says companies use AI to justify layoffs Business May 27, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu isn't convinced that AI is the big game-changer everyone says it is.

He thinks companies are using AI as an easy excuse for layoffs that are really about rising costs and tough economic times.

In a post on May 19, 2026, he warned this kind of talk just makes people more suspicious of AI, even though it could have real benefits.