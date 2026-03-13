Zomato bets on high-protein meals with new brand 'Ritual'

Zomato has launched a new cloud kitchen brand called 'Ritual,' focusing on high-protein and health-oriented meals. The initiative is a collaboration with Massive Restaurants, the hospitality company behind popular chains like Farzi Cafe and Louis Burger. The decision to partner with an established restaurant group rather than launching private brands directly on its platform is in line with former Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal 's statements about not competing with restaurant partners.

Pilot launch Ritual's menu and availability The 'Ritual' cloud kitchen is currently operational in select locations of Gurugram, with orders available through the Zomato app in nearby areas. The initiative is still in its pilot phase and will only be expanded to other cities if it proves successful. The menu under Ritual mainly caters to the fitness and nutrition segment, featuring protein shakes (plant-based, whey, yeast-based), milkshakes, hot/iced coffees, and salads.

Market strategy Competing with Swiggy's EatRight While Zomato already has healthy food options on its app, the launch of Ritual is a more focused effort to cater to the growing community of health-conscious consumers. This move comes as Ritual Swiggy has also entered this segment with EatRight, a curated category offering high-protein, low-calorie, and no-added-sugar meals in over 50 cities. Unlike Ritual's dedicated cloud kitchen model, Swiggy's EatRight aggregates dishes from partner restaurants already listed on its platform.

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Market growth Health food market potential The push into health-focused meals comes as India's health and wellness food market is booming. The market is currently worth $35-$39 billion and could grow to $78-$140 billion by 2032-2033, depending on adoption trends. The protein supplements market alone was worth about $773 million in 2024 and could grow to nearly $2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of around 11%.

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