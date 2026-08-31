Zomato cuts 250 jobs as it shuts Hyderabad support center
By Mudit Dube
Aug 31, 2026 12:37 pm
What's the story
Zomato, the food delivery platform, is shutting down its customer support operations in Hyderabad. The move will lead to around 250 job losses, as per the Economic Times. The decision comes after a shift in Zomato's customer support model over the last six months, with more work being outsourced to third-party vendors.
Strategic change
Decision communicated to employees
The decision to shut down the Hyderabad center was communicated to employees on Monday.
As part of a review of its customer support operating model and organizational requirements, Zomato is consolidating its in-house operations at its headquarters.
The company plans to offer severance packages and help affected employees find new jobs, the report said.