Zomato's Deepinder Goyal may invest ₹225cr in this space-tech start-up
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder and group chief executive officer of Eternal (formerly Zomato), is in advanced talks to invest in Pixxel's latest funding round. The space-tech start-up is looking to raise between $55 million and $60 million. A majority of the funds have already been committed, but negotiations are still ongoing. If all goes well, this could be Pixxel's biggest funding round yet.
Investment details
Goyal's personal investment and potential upsizing of round
Goyal is said to be personally investing around $25 million (approximately ₹225 crore) in Pixxel. The remaining amount, about $30 million (roughly ₹270 crore), will be contributed by existing investors. While the current target for the fundraise is between $55 million and $60 million, talks are ongoing and Pixxel could upsize this round to between $80 million and $100 million if it chooses to engage with more investors.
Funding journey
Pixxel's funding history and future plans
Pixxel has raised over $90 million from various investors since its inception in 2019 by Awais Ahmed and Kshitij Khandelwal. The company is backed by Glade Brook, Lightspeed, Google, Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, and Aditya Birla Ventures, among others. Goyal's investment in Pixxel will be his first in a deep tech space start-up as he continues to diversify his portfolio with new-age companies.
Investment portfolio
Goyal's recent investments and space tech start-ups
Recently, Goyal invested $20 million in LAT Aerospace, an aviation company he co-founded with a former colleague Surobhi Das. He has also invested in Continue, a research company. Currently, he is raising fresh funds for Temple, a wearable devices company he started. This investment in Pixxel would be his first in a deep tech space start-up as the sector continues to grow and attract investments from various funds.