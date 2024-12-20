Summarize Simplifying... In short Zoomcar, a car rental company, is venturing into the cab rental market, aiming to compete with giants like Uber and Ola.

Unlike its competitors, Zoomcar will allow customers to choose specific cars, not just a category, and won't offer discounts or incentives, instead focusing on attractive pricing.

The company is currently fundraising to cover debts and invest in this new venture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rentals to be offered from 2 hours to over a month

Zoomcar takes on Uber, Ola with its cab rental service

By Akash Pandey 05:55 pm Dec 20, 202405:55 pm

What's the story Zoomcar, one of the leading names in the self-drive car-sharing space, is finally venturing into the chauffeur-driven cab rental business, Reuters reports. The company, which has been focusing on self-drive rentals, is expanding its horizons with this new service, which will be launched in Bengaluru. It will offer rentals from two hours to more than a month to customers who prefer cars with drivers over self-drive.

Financial hurdles

New venture amid financial challenges

The launch of the cab rental service comes at a time when Zoomcar is struggling with financial troubles. The company recently fired co-founder Greg Moran from his CEO position, after a stint that took the firm public in the US. Now, it is raising funds to pay off debt and invest in this new venture, as confirmed by current CEO Hiroshi Nishijima, during a recent interview with Reuters.

Market competition

Plans to compete with Uber and others

Zoomcar's foray into the chauffeur-driven cab rental segment will pit it against established players like Ola, Uber, and Rapido. However, the company plans to set itself apart by letting customers select specific cars instead of a category of vehicles. It will aggregate cars and drivers for this service, a cost-effective strategy usually employed to cut down costs related to asset acquisition and staff employment.

Information

Pricing strategy and fundraising efforts

Zoomcar doesn't plan to offer discounts or incentives to compete in the cab rental market. Instead, it aims to price its service attractively. The company is currently raising funds with the aim of using the proceeds to repay debt, cover monthly losses, and invest in growth.