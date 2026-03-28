Zurich Airport International AG invests 11,200 cr in Jewar airport Business Mar 28, 2026

The Noida International Airport in Jewar is about to shake things up: think ₹11,200 crore invested, space for 12 million travelers a year (and room to grow to 70 million), and Zurich Airport International AG as the project's sole investor.

It's set to be one of India's largest airports, making Jewar a hotspot for new opportunities.