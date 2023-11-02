Zurich Insurance buys 51% stake in Kotak General Insurance

By Rishabh Raj 11:31 am Nov 02, 202311:31 am

Zurich will obtain a further 19% stake within three years of the initial acquisition

Zurich Insurance Group has inked a definitive deal to acquire a 51% stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) for around Rs. 4,051 crore. The transaction will consist of a mix of new growth capital and share purchases. Additionally, Zurich will obtain a further 19% stake within three years of the initial acquisition, making it the largest investment by an international strategic insurer in an Indian non-life insurance company.

Alliance to unlock next phase of growth

Dipak Gupta, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, said the collaboration between the two reputable and esteemed brands would allow them to offer innovative solutions to address their customers' changing needs. He emphasized the potential of merging Kotak Mahindra Group's nationwide 'phygital' distribution network with Zurich's worldwide expertise in digital assets, B2B, and B2C formats to create a groundbreaking 'digical' impact for the Kotak General Insurance brand.

India among the world's most crucial insurance market

Tulsi Naidu, CEO (Asia Pacific) Zurich Insurance Company Limited, shared her optimism about the partnership, noting that India is among the world's most crucial markets with enormous potential. She said that by combining Kotak Mahindra Group's proficiency in Indian financial services with Zurich's extensive distribution experience and top-tier capabilities in retail and commercial insurance, the partnership can introduce strong innovation, expertise, and outstanding customer experiences to the Indian general insurance sector.

Aiming for deeper insurance penetration in India

Gaurang Shah, Chairman of Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited, expressed that the alliance signifies a major step in executing their strategy to increase insurance penetration in India. He stressed the significance of technology, scale, and a tangible commitment to the customer in accomplishing this objective. The deal is subject to standard conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the Competition Commission of India.