Zydus Lifesciences launches pocket-friendly device for COPD, asthma patients
Zydus Lifesciences has rolled out PEPAIR(tm), a pocket-friendly OPEP (Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure) device priced at just ₹990.
Designed for people with asthma, bronchiectasis, and COPD—over 90 lakh in India—it's drug-free, easy to use, and made in partnership with AeroDel Technology Innovations.
How does the PEPAIR device work?
The device uses a simple three-resistance system to create vibrations as you breathe out.
These gentle pulses help loosen thick mucus and open up airways, making it easier to cough stuff out and breathe better.
It's all about clearing your lungs without any meds.
Improving access to respiratory care in India
Zydus positions PEPAIR(tm) as an affordable device intended to improve access to respiratory care in India.
By pricing PEPAIR(tm) at ₹990, Zydus is making respiratory care much more accessible—and adding another option alongside their inhalers and bronchodilators for anyone who needs some extra breathing support.