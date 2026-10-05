Zydus Lifesciences, MSN Laboratories launch FDA-approved generic Adempas in US

Zydus Lifesciences and MSN Laboratories just launched the first generic version of Bayer's Adempas (riociguat) in the US after getting the green light from the FDA.

This means people with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) now have a more affordable treatment option.

The tablets come in five strengths, all developed by MSN.