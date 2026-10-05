Zydus Lifesciences, MSN Laboratories launch FDA-approved generic Adempas in US
Zydus Lifesciences and MSN Laboratories just launched the first generic version of Bayer's Adempas (riociguat) in the US after getting the green light from the FDA.
This means people with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) now have a more affordable treatment option.
The tablets come in five strengths, all developed by MSN.
Adempas sales nearly $850 million last year
Adempas made nearly $850 million globally last year, so there's a lot at stake for Zydus and MSN with their new generic.
Zydus Managing Director Dr Sharvil Patel called it a milestone for the company's US business, while Dr MSN Reddy, founder and CMD of MSN Laboratories, described riociguat as "a technically demanding molecule" and said the launch demonstrated the company's capabilities in developing and manufacturing the drug.
As of October 5, Zydus shares closed slightly lower at ₹1,139, but this launch could shake up the market going forward.