Zydus Lifesciences Q1 profit down 36% to ₹939.8cr, revenue ₹8,017cr

Zydus Lifesciences posted a 36% fall in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, landing at ₹939.8 crore compared to last year's ₹1,466.8 crore.

Tax expenses were not directly comparable with other reported periods after the parent recognized a ₹51.5 crore gain in the March 2026 quarter from the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities after adopting the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act.

Still, overall revenue actually jumped 22% to ₹8,017 crore, even though operating margins took a hit.