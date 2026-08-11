Zydus Lifesciences Q1 profit down 36% to ₹939.8cr, revenue ₹8,017cr
Zydus Lifesciences posted a 36% fall in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, landing at ₹939.8 crore compared to last year's ₹1,466.8 crore.
Tax expenses were not directly comparable with other reported periods after the parent recognized a ₹51.5 crore gain in the March 2026 quarter from the remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities after adopting the concessional tax regime under Section 115BAA of the Income Tax Act.
Still, overall revenue actually jumped 22% to ₹8,017 crore, even though operating margins took a hit.
Zydus consumer wellness soars, US expansion
While Zydus's India formulations business grew 20%, beating the broader pharma market, its North America segment slipped by 3% year over year but saw a small rebound thanks to new product launches.
The real standout was consumer wellness, up a huge 67%, with skin and hair care brands rising 35% and food and nutrition brands growing 16%.
Plus, Zydus made some big moves in the US acquiring Assertio Holdings for approximately $166.4 million on a fully diluted basis and launching its first biosimilar drug there to boost future growth.