Zydus Lifesciences' Sentynl to fully own progeria drug Progerinin
Sentynl Therapeutics (part of Zydus Lifesciences) just signed a deal with South Korea's PRG S&T to develop Progerinin, a pill aimed at treating Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome (HGPS), a super-rare disease that causes rapid aging in children.
Once certain milestones are hit, Sentynl will fully own the drug, adding it to its lineup alongside its existing HGPS therapy, Zokinvy.
Progerinin is in Phase 2A clinical development
Progerinin is currently in Phase 2A clinical development and has received orphan drug designation from the US FDA.
The science: it blocks harmful interactions caused by LMNA gene mutations—basically trying to stop the fast-forward aging process seen in HGPS.
Trial results should be out by mid-2026.
Sentynl aims to translate cutting-edge research into additional treatment options
With this move, Sentynl is doubling down on finding real solutions for children and families facing progeria.
By adding Progerinin to its HGPS portfolio alongside its existing therapy Zokinvy, Sentynl aims to translate cutting-edge research into additional treatment options for patients.