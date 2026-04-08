Zydus Lifesciences wins US FDA approval for generic dapagliflozin tablets
Zydus Lifesciences just got the go-ahead from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its generic dapagliflozin tablets, used for managing type 2 diabetes.
These tablets (5 mg and 10 mg) are basically a generic version of AstraZeneca's Farxiga, designed to help adults control blood sugar along with diet and exercise.
Zydus wins 180 day US exclusivity
For the next 180 days, Zydus will have exclusive rights (shared with any other early entrants) to sell this drug in the US a big deal since dapagliflozin pulled in $10.2 billion in US sales for the 12 months ended February 2026.
The news also gave Zydus shares a nice bump.
On top of that, Zydus is teaming up with Lupin to bring another diabetes treatment (semaglutide injections) to India, showing they're serious about expanding their reach in healthcare.