Zydus Wellness profit falls 47% ₹197cr despite 46% sales rise

Zydus Q4 revenue up 62%

In the last quarter alone, profit dipped 6% year-over-year to ₹162 crore, but revenue soared by 62%.

Zydus kept its lead with Sugar Free grabbing a massive 96% market share and rolled out new products like Sugar Free D'lite Choco Spread and performance hydration formats.

Their skincare (Everyuth, Nycil) and nutrition brands (Nutralite, Complan) also maintained strong positions.

Despite cost pressures, overall EBITDA got support from newly acquired businesses, and shareholders might see a final dividend of ₹1.20 per share if approved in August.